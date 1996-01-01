6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in radians using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to four decimal places, if necessary.
2sin2x+sinx=1
A
{65π+2nπ,23π+2nπ,where n is any integer}
B
{3π+2nπ,23π+2nπ,where n is any integer}
C
{6π+2nπ,65π+2nπ,23π+2nπ,where n is any integer}
D
No Solution