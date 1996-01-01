Find the solutions of the given equation over the interval ﻿ [ 0 , 2 π ) \left[0,2\pi\right) [0,2π)﻿. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to two decimal places, if necessary.

﻿ 4 sin ⁡ 2 2 x − 1 = 0 4\sin^22x-1=0 4sin22x−1=0﻿