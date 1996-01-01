6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation over the interval [0,2π). Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to two decimal places, if necessary.
4sin22x−1=0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{1.75,4.89}
B
{0.29,0.79,1.37,1.68,2.04,2.58}
C
{3π,π,35π}
D
{12π,125π,127π,1211π,1213π,1217π,1219π,1223π}