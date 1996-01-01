7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
108PRACTICE PROBLEM
A luxury ship starts from point P and covers a distance of 21.7 km with a bearing of 199°. After reaching point Q, the ship turns back and covers a distance of 65.2 km with a bearing of 331°. Calculate the distance of the ship from the starting point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
81.3 km
B
53.2 km
C
61.4 km
D
75.3 km