Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the trigonometric function values at P(x,y) for the real number represented by the point P on the unit circle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin t = -(√6)/3, cos t = -(√3)/3, tan t = -(√2)/2, cot t = √2, sec t = -√3, csc t = -(√6)/3
B
sin t = -(√6)/3, cos t = -(√3)/3, tan t = -(√2)/2, cot t = √2, sec t = -√3, csc t = -(√6)/2
C
sin t = -(√6)/3, cos t = -(√3)/3, tan t = √2, cot t = (√2)/2, sec t = -√3, csc t = -(√6)/3
D
sin t = -(√6)/3, cos t = -(√3)/3, tan t = √2, cot t = (√2)/2, sec t = -√3, csc t = -(√6)/2