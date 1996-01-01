A student is solving a trigonometric equation. A step in his solution appears as ﻿ 2 x = 21 0 ∘ , 33 0 ∘ , 42 0 ∘ , 48 0 ∘ 2x=210^{\circ},330^{\circ},420^{\circ},480^{\circ} 2x=210∘,330∘,420∘,480∘﻿. If he considers an interval of ﻿ [ 0 ∘ , 36 0 ∘ ) \left[0^{\circ},360^{\circ}\right) [0∘,360∘)﻿, what are the values of ﻿ x x x﻿?