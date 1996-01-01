6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student is solving a trigonometric equation. A step in his solution appears as 2x=210∘,330∘,420∘,480∘. If he considers an interval of [0∘,360∘), what are the values of x?
A student is solving a trigonometric equation. A step in his solution appears as 2x=210∘,330∘,420∘,480∘. If he considers an interval of [0∘,360∘), what are the values of x?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{50∘,100∘}
B
{105∘,175∘,210∘,255∘}
C
{105∘,165∘,210∘,240∘}
D
{35∘,135∘,215∘,325∘}