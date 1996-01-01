7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two forces A and B are shown and are acting on a certain point. The angle between forces A and B is 72° 30'. Determine the magnitude of force B and the resultant if the resultant makes an angle of 65° 50' with force A and the magnitude of force A is 81.6 lb.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Force B: 656.8 lb, Resultant: 664.3 lb
B
Force B: 634.9 lb, Resultant: 679.9 lb
C
Force B: 641.3 lb, Resultant: 670.4 lb
D
Force B: 663.4 lb, Resultant: 691.8 lb