7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors Vectors
98PRACTICE PROBLEM
A garbage truck is parked on a hilly road. If the weight of the truck is 7200 lb and the angle between the road and the horizontal is 21°, what is the force required to keep the truck on its position?
A garbage truck is parked on a hilly road. If the weight of the truck is 7200 lb and the angle between the road and the horizontal is 21°, what is the force required to keep the truck on its position?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2580.2 lb
B
1997.9 lb
C
2463.8 lb
D
2512.4 lb