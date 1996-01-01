Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector "a" given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a = (7i - 3j) - (7i - 13j)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude = 10 and direction angle = -90°
B
Magnitude = 10.1 and direction angle = 90°
C
Magnitude = 10 and direction angle = 0°
D
Magnitude = 10 and direction angle = 90°