6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Sum and Difference Formulas
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Sum and Difference Formulas
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
cosx=−85, siny=−47, x and y in quadrant III
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
cosx=−85, siny=−47, x and y in quadrant III
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cos(x+y)=32359+35, cos(x−y)=32359−35
B
cos(x+y)=32359−35, cos(x−y)=32359+35
C
cos(x+y)=32−413+35, cos(x−y)=32413+35
D
cos(x+y)=32413+35, cos(x−y)=32−413+35