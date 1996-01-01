Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval ﻿ [ 0 ∘ , 36 0 ∘ ) \left[0^{\circ},360^{\circ}\right) [0∘,360∘)﻿.

﻿ − 4 sin ⁡ 2 θ = 4 cos ⁡ 2 θ − 4 -4\sin2\theta=4\cos2\theta-4 −4sin2θ=4cos2θ−4﻿