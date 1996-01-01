2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of H given the following trigonometric function.
cos H = - 1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin H = 0,
tan H = 1, cot H = 0
sec H = 1, csc H = 0
tan H = 1, cot H = 0
sec H = 1, csc H = 0
B
sin H = 0,
tan H = - 1, cot H = 0
sec H = - 1, csc H = 0
tan H = - 1, cot H = 0
sec H = - 1, csc H = 0
C
sin H = 0,
tan H = 0, cot H = undefined
sec H = - 1, csc H = undefined
tan H = 0, cot H = undefined
sec H = - 1, csc H = undefined
D
sin H = undefined,
tan H = 0, cot H = undefined
sec H = - 1, csc H = 0
tan H = 0, cot H = undefined
sec H = - 1, csc H = 0