7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors Vectors
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vector is shown in the figure. Write it in the form 〈a, b〉. Express your answers as exact values or round them to four decimal places, if necessary.
A vector is shown in the figure. Write it in the form 〈a, b〉. Express your answers as exact values or round them to four decimal places, if necessary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
⟨29(6+2),29(6−2)⟩
B
⟨38(3+2),38(3−2)⟩
C
⟨16.7931,5.3982⟩
D
⟨15.0987,4.1183⟩