Without using the law of sines, choose the correct reason for the non-existence of the triangle with the following measurement.

﻿ A = 117 ° 4 0 ′ , a = 27.9 cm , b = 36.2 cm A=117\degree40^{\prime},a=27.9\text{ cm},b=36.2\text{ cm} A=117°40′,a=27.9 cm,b=36.2 cm﻿