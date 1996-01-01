7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without using the law of sines, choose the correct reason for the non-existence of the triangle with the following measurement.
A=117°40′,a=27.9 cm,b=36.2 cm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A is an obtuse angle and b>a.
B
A is an obtuse angle and a>b .
C
A is an acute angle and a>b.
D
A is an acute angle and b>a.