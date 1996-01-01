7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors Vectors
116PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rope is strangled on a pole. One end of the rope is pulled by Kid A with a force of 16 lb and another end of the rope is pulled by Kid B with a force of 22 lb at an angle of 60° from the first force. Determine the resultant force applied on the pole. Also, find out the angle between the resultant and the force applied by the kid A.
A rope is strangled on a pole. One end of the rope is pulled by Kid A with a force of 16 lb and another end of the rope is pulled by Kid B with a force of 22 lb at an angle of 60° from the first force. Determine the resultant force applied on the pole. Also, find out the angle between the resultant and the force applied by the kid A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Angle: 35°, Resultant: 23 lb
B
Angle: 25°, Resultant: 23 lb
C
Angle: 35°, Resultant: 33 lb
D
Angle: 25°, Resultant: 33 lb