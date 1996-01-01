7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
93PRACTICE PROBLEM
Robert takes out his baby for an evening walk. The baby is sitting on a tricycle. Robert is holding a 100.0 lb baby's cycle with a force of 50.0 lb outside the ramp of his house. Find the angle of inclination of the ramp with the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30°
B
25°
C
35°
D
25°