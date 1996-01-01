7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
105PRACTICE PROBLEM
A trunk full of fruits and vegetables is tied by two strings in the opposite direction. The first string makes an angle of 38°30′ with the ground and has a tension of 76.5 lb. The other string is parallel to the ground. Calculate the weight of the trunk and tension in the other string.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Weight of the trunk: 47.6 lb and Tension: 59.9 lb
B
Weight of the trunk: 59.9 lb and Tension: 47.6 lb
C
Weight of the trunk: 67.8 lb and Tension: 35.7 lb
D
Weight of the trunk: 35.7 lb and Tension: 67.8 lb