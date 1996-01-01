7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
109PRACTICE PROBLEM
A luxury ship starts from point P and covers a distance of 12.9 km with a bearing of 209°. After reaching point Q, the ship turns back and covers a distance of 5.8 km with a bearing of 347° . Calculate the distance of the ship from the starting point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.0 km
B
16.0 km
C
17.6 km
D
9.4 km