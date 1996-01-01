7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two Siberian Huskies are pulling a sled on a snowy terrain. The forces exerted by these dogs on the sled are 16 lb, and 5 lb, and the angle between these forces is 18.3°. Determine the magnitude of the equilibrant and the angle it makes with the 16 lb force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21.9 lb at an angle of 177.3° with the 16-lb force
B
24.5 lb at an angle of 174.1° with the 16-lb force
C
20.8 lb at an angle of 175.7° with the 16-lb force
D
22.4 lb at an angle of 176.8° with the 16-lb force