7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Sines
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cubical box is kept on an inclined surface that makes an angle of 35° with the horizontal. Determine the force required to keep the box from sliding down if the weight of the box is 525 kg. (Assume there is no friction.)
A cubical box is kept on an inclined surface that makes an angle of 35° with the horizontal. Determine the force required to keep the box from sliding down if the weight of the box is 525 kg. (Assume there is no friction.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
430 kg
B
525 kg
C
103 kg
D
301 kg