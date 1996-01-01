6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
cosθsinθ−cosθ=0
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
cosθsinθ−cosθ=0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{90°+360°n,270°+360°n,where n is any integer}
B
{90°+360°n,where n is any integer}
C
{270°+360°n,where n is any integer}
D
No Solution