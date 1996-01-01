Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.

﻿ 5 tan ⁡ θ 6 − tan ⁡ 2 θ = 1 \frac{5\tan\theta}{6-\tan^2\theta}=1 6−tan2θ5tanθ​=1﻿