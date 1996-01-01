6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
6−tan2θ5tanθ=1
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
6−tan2θ5tanθ=1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{99.5°+180°n,where n is any integer}
B
{45°+180°n,99.5°+180°n,where n is any integer}
C
{45°+180°n,where n is any integer}
D
No Solution