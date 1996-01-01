6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of the other five circular functions of θ.
sinθ=−6516, cosθ<0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cosθ=6563, tanθ=6316, cotθ=1663, secθ=6365, cscθ=−1665
B
cosθ=6516, tanθ=6365, cotθ=6563, secθ=1665, cscθ=−1663
C
cosθ=−6563, tanθ=6316, cotθ=1663, secθ=−6365, cscθ=−1665
D
cosθ=6516, tanθ=−6365, cotθ=−6563, secθ=1665, cscθ=−1663