Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval ﻿ [ 0 ∘ , 36 0 ∘ ) \left[0^{\circ},360^{\circ}\right) [0∘,360∘)﻿.

﻿ 4 cos ⁡ 2 θ + 3 cos ⁡ θ − 1 = 0 4\cos^2\theta+3\cos\theta-1=0 4cos2θ+3cosθ−1=0﻿