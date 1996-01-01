6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
88PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval [0∘,360∘).
4cos2θ+3cosθ−1=0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{27.1∘,332.9∘}
B
{81∘,279∘}
C
{75.5∘,180∘,284.5∘}
D
{61∘,299∘}