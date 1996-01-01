6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation over the interval [0°,360°). Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest tenth.
7sin2θ−5sinθ=1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{61.3°,118.7°,189.4°,350.6°}
B
{61.3°,118.7°,189.4°}
C
{61.3°,189.4°,350.6°}
D
{118.7°,189.4°,350.6°}