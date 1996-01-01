Find all solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in radians using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth, if necessary.

﻿ 5 sec ⁡ 2 x 2 = 4 sec ⁡ x 5\sec^2\frac{x}{2}=4\sec x 5sec22x​=4secx﻿