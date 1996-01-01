6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
115PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find all solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in radians using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth, if necessary.
5sec22x=4secx
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{0.84+2nπ,5.44+2nπ, where n is any integer}
B
{1.62+2nπ,4.28+2nπ, where n is any integer}
C
{67π+2nπ,611π+2nπ, where n is any integer}
D
{34π+2nπ,35π+2nπ, where n is any integer}