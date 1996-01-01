7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
87PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two forces, 428 lb, and 729 lb, are concurrent (their lines of action pass through a common point). If the resultant force is 986 lb, what is the angle between the two forces?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
114.4°
B
111.9°
C
68.1°
D
65.6°