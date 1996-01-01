7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
113PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sam is flying an aerobatic plane on a windy day. The wind's speed is 30 mph and blowing from the south. The plane is flying at a speed of 212 mph and Sam wants its flying path to be on a bearing of 61° 20'. Determine the ground speed of the plane and the bearing he should fly to stay on that path.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bearing: 68° 28', Ground speed: 225 mph
B
Bearing: 68° 28', Ground speed: 252 mph
C
Bearing: 54° 12', Ground speed: 225 mph
D
Bearing: 54° 12', Ground speed: 252 mph