6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
2cosθ+√3=0
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
2cosθ+√3=0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{150°+360°n,210°+360°n,where n is any integer}
B
{60°+360°n,210°+360°n,where n is any integer}
C
{150°+360°n,330°+360°n,where n is any integer}
D
{60°+360°n,150°+360°n,where n is any integer}