Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sec θ = 7/2, θ lies in quadrant IV
A
sin θ = (-7√5)/15, cos θ = 2/7, tan θ = (-3√5)/2, csc θ = (-3√5)/7 and cot θ = (-2√5)/15
B
sin θ = (-3√5)/7, cos θ = 2/7, tan θ = (-3√5)/2, csc θ = (-7√5)/15 and cot θ = (-2√5)/15
C
sin θ = (3√5)/7, cos θ = 2/7, tan θ = (-3√5)/2, csc θ = (7√5)/15 and cot θ = (-2√5)/15
D
sin θ = (-3√5)/7, cos θ = 2/7, tan θ = (3√5)/2, csc θ = (-7√5)/15 and cot θ = (2√5)/15