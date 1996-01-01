6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find all the exact solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in radians.
cos2x−sinx=0
Find all the exact solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in radians.
cos2x−sinx=0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{6π+2πn,65π+2πn,23π+2πn, where n is any integer}
B
{3π+2πn,35π+2πn, where n is any integer}
C
{4π+2πn,45π+2πn, where n is any integer}
D
{32π+2πn,35π+2πn,611π+2πn, where n is any integer}