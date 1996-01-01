Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector "a" given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a = -14i + 21j
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude = 25.3 and direction angle = −56.3°
B
Magnitude = 25.2 and direction angle = −56.2°
C
Magnitude = 25.2 and direction angle = 56.3°
D
Magnitude = 25.2 and direction angle = −56.3°