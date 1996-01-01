7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
104PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two porters are carrying a luggage box of a passenger. The first porter exerts a force of 180 lb at an angle of 53.2° while the second porter exerts a force of 111 lb at an angle of 72.8°. Calculate the weight of the box.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
182 lb
B
146 lb
C
156 lb
D
261 lb