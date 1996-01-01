Two porters are carrying a luggage box of a passenger. The first porter exerts a force of 180 lb at an angle of ﻿ 53.2 ° 53.2° 53.2°﻿ while the second porter exerts a force of 111 lb at an angle of ﻿ 72.8 ° 72.8° 72.8°﻿. Calculate the weight of the box.