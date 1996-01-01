7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors Vectors
115PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the angle between the given vectors and state if the vectors are perpendicular or not. Write the answer rounded to the nearest tenth of a degree. <-2, 5>, <5, 2>
Determine the angle between the given vectors and state if the vectors are perpendicular or not. Write the answer rounded to the nearest tenth of a degree. <-2, 5>, <5, 2>
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.0°
B
60.0°
C
90.0°
D
120.0°