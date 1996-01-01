Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.

﻿ 4 + 4 tan ⁡ 2 θ = 7 sec ⁡ θ 4+4\tan^2\theta=7\sec\theta 4+4tan2θ=7secθ﻿