6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
4+4tan2θ=7secθ
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
4+4tan2θ=7secθ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{55.2°+360°n,where n is any integer}
B
{304.8°+360°n,where n is any integer}
C
{55.2°+360°n,304.8°+360°n,where n is any integer}
D
No Solution