7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The magnitude and direction angle of vector u are given below. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the vector.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Horizontal component: 9.1 and Vertical component: 31.7
B
Horizontal component: 31.7 and Vertical component: 9.1
C
Horizontal component: 4.5 and Vertical component: 15.9
D
Horizontal component: 15.9 and Vertical component: 4.5