Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions Right Triangle Trigonometry
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the height of a flagpole positioned at a building's center top, where the angle of elevation from a point 35 meters away from the center of the building to the top and bottom of the flagpole are respectively 40° 30' and 35° 20'.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.08 m
B
8.05 m
C
54.70 m
D
24.81 m