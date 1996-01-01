6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations Trigonometric Equations
111PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find all solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth, if necessary.
cos4θ=−1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{34.12∘+360∘n, where n is any integer}
B
{210.11∘+720∘n, where n is any integer}
C
{360∘+720∘n, where n is any integer}
D
{720∘+1440∘n, where n is any integer}