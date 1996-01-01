Ben is fascinated with the beauty of Kyoto, Japan, as he gazes out of the observation deck at Kyoto Tower. He finds that the angle of depression of a cherry blossom tree is 63°, and a nearby restaurant is at an angle of depression of 70°. The cherry blossom tree, Kyoto Tower, and the restaurant are collinear. If the distance between the tree and the restaurant is 88 m, how high is the observation deck relative to the ground?



