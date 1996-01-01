7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Sines
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the measure of the remaining angles of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
A=22.9°,b=49.2 ft,a=23.7 ft
Determine the measure of the remaining angles of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
A=22.9°,b=49.2 ft,a=23.7 ft
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B=53.9° and C=103.2°;B=126.1° and C=31.0°
B
B=53.9° and C=103.2°
C
B=126.1° and C=31.0°
D
B=43.9° and C=113.2°;B=116.1° and C=41.0°