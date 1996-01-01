Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two runners start running from a point at the same time. One runner starts on a bearing of 20° at a speed of 15 km/h, and the other runner starts on a bearing of 290° at a speed of 20 km/h. Determine the distance between both runners after 2 hours.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30 km
B
40 km
C
50 km
D
60 km