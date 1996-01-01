6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of the other five circular functions of .
, in quadrant II
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sinθ=−7210, tanθ=−3210, cotθ=−20310, secθ=−37, cscθ=−20710
B
sinθ=7210, tanθ=−3210, cotθ=−20310, secθ=−37, cscθ=20710
C
sinθ=−3210, tanθ=7210, cotθ=20710, secθ=37, cscθ=−20310
D
sinθ=3210, tanθ=−7210, cotθ=−20710, secθ=37, cscθ=20310