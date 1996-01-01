4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift for the following trigonometric function.
y = cot (x/4 - 5π/8)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amplitude: None, Period: 4π, Phase shift: 5π/2 unit to the left, and Vertical shift: None
B
Amplitude: None, Period: 4π, Phase shift: 5π/2 unit to the right, and Vertical shift: None
C
Amplitude: None, Period: π/4, Phase shift: 5π/2 unit to the right, and Vertical shift: None
D
Amplitude: None, Period: 4π, Phase shift: 2π/5 unit to the left, and Vertical shift: None