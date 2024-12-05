Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the six circular function values of θ. The angle θ is in standard position and the terminal side intersects the unit circle at the specified point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin θ = -40/41, cos θ = 9/41, tan θ = -40/9, cot θ = -9/40, sec θ = 41/9, csc θ = -41/40
B
sin θ = 9/40, cos θ = 40/41, tan θ = 9/41, cot θ = 41/9, sec θ = 41/40, csc θ = 40/9
C
sin θ = 40/41, cos θ = 9/41, tan θ = 40/9, cot θ = 9/40, sec θ = 41/9, csc θ = 41/40
D
sin θ = 9/41, cos θ = 40/41, tan θ = 9/40, cot θ = 40/9, sec θ = 41/40, csc θ = 41/9