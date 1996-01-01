7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
112PRACTICE PROBLEM
A charter departs from London, heading at a speed of 550 mph from the direction of 169.2°. The wind is blowing against the charter at a speed of 30 mph, in the direction of 263.9°. What is the resulting bearing of the charter?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Resulting bearing: 172.2°, Ground speed: 535 mph
B
Resulting bearing: 166.2°, Ground speed: 535 mph
C
Resulting bearing: 172.2°, Ground speed: 553 mph
D
Resulting bearing: 166.2°, Ground speed: 553 mph