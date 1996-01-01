6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of the other five circular functions of .
, in quadrant IV
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sinθ=−115, cosθ=1146, tanθ=−2456, cotθ=−546, secθ=24116
B
sinθ=−115, cosθ=3211, tanθ=−2453, cotθ=−583, secθ=22311
C
sinθ=115, cosθ=−1146, tanθ=−2456, cotθ=−546, secθ=−24116
D
sinθ=115, cosθ=−3211, tanθ=2453, cotθ=583, secθ=−22311