7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
111PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the ground speed of a charter plane heading from NY to LA on a bearing of 257.0°. The air speed of the charter plane is 550 mph. It encounters wind currents in the direction of 125° at 50 mph. Also, determine the resultant bearing of the plane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Resulting bearing: 250°, Ground speed: 585 mph
B
Resulting bearing: 261°, Ground speed: 585 mph
C
Resulting bearing: 261°, Ground speed: 558 mph
D
Resulting bearing: 4°, Ground speed: 585 mph