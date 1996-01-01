6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
117PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find all solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
sin2θ+3=5sin2θ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{24.3∘+180∘n,65.7∘+180∘n, where n is any integer}
B
{62.5∘+180∘n,101.2∘+180∘n, where n is any integer}
C
{30∘+360∘n,120∘+360∘n, where n is any integer}
D
{225∘+360∘n, where n is any integer}