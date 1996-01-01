7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors Vectors
97PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 14-lb force is needed to keep the box filled with Trigonometry books stable on an inclined ramp. If the weight of the box is 46 lb, what is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
A 14-lb force is needed to keep the box filled with Trigonometry books stable on an inclined ramp. If the weight of the box is 46 lb, what is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20°
B
18°
C
12°
D
16°