6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Sum and Difference Formulas
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
sinx=133, siny=−72, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
A
cos(x+y)=916−602, cos(x−y)=91−6−602
B
cos(x+y)=91−6−602, cos(x−y)=916−602
C
cos(x+y)=91−810−95, cos(x−y)=91810−95
D
cos(x+y)=91810−95, cos(x−y)=91−810−95