Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the trigonometric function values at P(x,y) for the real number represented by the point P on the unit circle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin t = 7/25, cos t = -24/25, tan t = -7/24, cot t = -24/7, sec t = -25/24, csc t = 7/25
B
sin t = 7/25, cos t = -24/25, tan t = -7/24, cot t = -24/7, sec t = 25/24, csc t = 25/7
C
sin t = 7/25, cos t = -24/25, tan t = -7/24, cot t = -24/7, sec t = -25/24, csc t = 25/7
D
sin t = 7/25, cos t = -24/25, tan t = -7/24, cot t = 24/7, sec t = -25/24, csc t = 25/7